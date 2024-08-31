GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Coimbatore Corporation revises building permit fees for large residential buildings

Published - August 31, 2024 06:36 pm IST - Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau

Coimbatore Corporation has revised the building permit fees for residential buildings exceeding 3,500 sq.ft., effective from September 2, 2024.

According to the order issued by the civic body, the revised fee is set at ₹88 per sq.ft., representing a consolidated amount that includes inspection fees, building permit fees, approval board fees, labour welfare fund contributions, internal infrastructure fees, building demolition removal fees, local planning committee approval fees, and building permit deposits.

However, the sewerage deposit fee will continue to be calculated and collected separately, as per the order. This revision applies solely to residential buildings, with commercial buildings retaining the previous fee structure.

Previously, the fee for residential buildings above 3,500 sq.ft. was set at ₹79 per sq.ft. The updated fee structure aims to streamline the process by consolidating multiple charges into a single payment.

