Coimbatore Corporation retrieves OSR land worth ₹3 crore

Updated - July 04, 2024 11:06 pm IST

Published - July 04, 2024 08:40 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Coimbatore Corporation fences and puts up a sign board at an OSR site retrieved on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation reclaimed an open space reserve (OSR) site in Amman Nagar (ward 85), after 35 years of encroachment, on Thursday.

Following the Madras High Court’s dismissal of a long-pending case, the civic body reclaimed the reserve site, valued at ₹3 crore, by fencing the land and installing a notice board.

The area was originally approved by the Urban Development Authority in 1988 and included 2.77 acres divided into 31 plots, with 13,138 square feet (30 cents) allocated for a park and children’s playground.

However, the OSR land was encroached upon and used as a 30-foot access road for a nearby residential layout that falls under Vellalore Town Panchayat.

The Amman Nagar Residents Welfare Association filed a petition to remove the encroachment and secure the park area with fencing.

In response, the encroachers filed a lawsuit against the Coimbatore Corporation’s actions in the Madras High Court. The court dismissed both cases, allowing the Corporation to proceed with the reclamation.

