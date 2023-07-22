Coimbatore Corporation retrieves land worth ₹90 lakh in CMC Colony

July 22, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation on Thursday retrieved 2.25 cents of land worth ₹90 lakh to enable the construction of a Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) block in CMC Colony (Ward 82 )near Variety Hall Road in the city.

Central Zone Assistant Town Planning Officer K. Sathya said that the structure on the land was a store room for a temple in the locality. Private individuals who were responsible for storing the items were occupying it for several years. The structure was within the limits where a TNUHDB block of 108 units was to come up to house several low-income group people. A notice from the TNUHDB to vacate the premises was sent to the individuals in June. But they did not evacuate. They were told to move out by authorities during joint inspections by Board officials and Corporation Central Zone Assistant Commissioner M.M.Kanagaraj in the past few weeks, but the family refused to leave. Hence, after ensuring all safety precautions, the structure was demolished, and the land was reclaimed in the presence of Revenue Department and TNHUDB officials with police personnel.”

The TNUHDB block’s construction, which was on hold for over two years, will begin soon. The block will have 108 units spanning across roughly two acres, Ms. Sathya said.

Ms. Sathya added that the civic body was also cracking down on Aavin booths that sell banned tobacco or cigarettes close to schools in the city, based on information from intelligence. Commissioner M. Prathap has informed officials that if any stalls were found selling such products, they can be removed from the area immediately. So far, seven shops have been removed, she said.