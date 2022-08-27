Coimbatore Corporation resumes de-addiction programme for conservancy workers

To help conservancy workers overcome addiction to alcohol, the Coimbatore Corporation has resumed the de-addiction programme here on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar inaugurated a de-addiction and refreshment facility and a medical camp at the newly built shelter home for conservancy workers near Shastri Ground at R.S.Puram in the city.

Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap said the civic body would depute a doctor to visit the facility, on a weekly basis, to give counselling and de-addiction training to the conservancy workers. Arrangements were made for indoor games such as carrom, chess and a few others at the home for the workers.

A health official said the sanitary inspectors would identify the workers who need immediate intervention. De-addiction counselling would be given to them in batches, with 50 to 70 workers in a batch.

ADVERTISEMENT

The civic body would consider establishing a permanent de-addiction centre based on the response from this facility, Mr. Parthap said .