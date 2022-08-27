Coimbatore Corporation resumes de-addiction programme for conservancy workers

Staff Reporter
August 27, 2022 17:37 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

To help conservancy workers overcome addiction to alcohol, the Coimbatore Corporation has resumed the de-addiction programme here on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar inaugurated a de-addiction and refreshment facility and a medical camp at the newly built shelter home for conservancy workers near Shastri Ground at R.S.Puram in the city.

Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap said the civic body would depute a doctor to visit the facility, on a weekly basis, to give counselling and de-addiction training to the conservancy workers. Arrangements were made for indoor games such as carrom, chess and a few others at the home for the workers.

A health official said the sanitary inspectors would identify the workers who need immediate intervention. De-addiction counselling would be given to them in batches, with 50 to 70 workers in a batch.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The civic body would consider establishing a permanent de-addiction centre based on the response from this facility, Mr. Parthap said .

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Coimbatore

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app