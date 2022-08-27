Coimbatore Corporation resumes de-addiction programme for conservancy workers
To help conservancy workers overcome addiction to alcohol, the Coimbatore Corporation has resumed the de-addiction programme here on Saturday.
Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar inaugurated a de-addiction and refreshment facility and a medical camp at the newly built shelter home for conservancy workers near Shastri Ground at R.S.Puram in the city.
Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap said the civic body would depute a doctor to visit the facility, on a weekly basis, to give counselling and de-addiction training to the conservancy workers. Arrangements were made for indoor games such as carrom, chess and a few others at the home for the workers.
A health official said the sanitary inspectors would identify the workers who need immediate intervention. De-addiction counselling would be given to them in batches, with 50 to 70 workers in a batch.
The civic body would consider establishing a permanent de-addiction centre based on the response from this facility, Mr. Parthap said .
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.