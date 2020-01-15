Coimbatore Corporation replaces pipelines to stop water contamination in Azad Nagar

Ending four months of complaint from Azad Nagar (Ward 85) residents, the Coimbatore Corporation on Monday supplied them contamination-free water.

According to sources, the residents were complaining that the Corporation was supplying water contaminated with sewage. The Corporation asked Suez India Pvt. Ltd. to look into the issue as the private company was in-charge of water supply maintenance for the old city area of 60 wards. The company engineers checked the pipelines and plugged a leak. But the complaints from residents continued. After the residents complained again, the company engineers rechecked the pipelines to plug another leak. As the complaint and repair alternated for a couple of times, the Corporation decided to change the network of pipeline in the affected area. The Corporation’s reasoning was that as Suez had to change the pipeline as part of its 24x7 drinking water distribution improvement contract, it might as well replace the pipelines now so that the residents received contamination-free water.

Based on the Corporation’s instruction, the company replaced pipelines for 1,600m covering three streets in Azad Nagar.

While replacing pipelines, it was found that the old PVC pipes were damaged when the Corporation undertook the underground sewer line work a few months ago.

The sources said that the Corporation replaced not only the main distribution line but also the house service connection pipes. The work had helped residents of around 50 houses get clean water, they added.