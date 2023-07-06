ADVERTISEMENT

Coimbatore Corporation renovates anganwadi centre in Chinnavedampatti

July 06, 2023 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector Kranthi Kumar Badi has inaugurated a renovated anganwadi centre in the Anjugam Nagar area in Chinnavedampatti under Ward No. 3 in the North Zone of the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC).

The renovation was a joint initiative by the civic body with Lakshmi Mills Company Limited, and several private firms, with roughly ₹12 lakh as corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds.

According to a release, drinking water and toilet facilities for 40 students and 118 sports and educational toys were provided.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar and Corporation Commissioner M. Pratap presided over the event, the release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US