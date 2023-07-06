Coimbatore Corporation renovates anganwadi centre in Chinnavedampatti

July 06, 2023 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - COIMBATORE

District Collector Kranthi Kumar Badi has inaugurated a renovated anganwadi centre in the Anjugam Nagar area in Chinnavedampatti under Ward No. 3 in the North Zone of the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC).

The renovation was a joint initiative by the civic body with Lakshmi Mills Company Limited, and several private firms, with roughly ₹12 lakh as corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds.

According to a release, drinking water and toilet facilities for 40 students and 118 sports and educational toys were provided.

Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar and Corporation Commissioner M. Pratap presided over the event, the release said.

