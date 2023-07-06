HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Coimbatore Corporation renovates anganwadi centre in Chinnavedampatti

July 06, 2023 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector Kranthi Kumar Badi has inaugurated a renovated anganwadi centre in the Anjugam Nagar area in Chinnavedampatti under Ward No. 3 in the North Zone of the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC).

The renovation was a joint initiative by the civic body with Lakshmi Mills Company Limited, and several private firms, with roughly ₹12 lakh as corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds.

According to a release, drinking water and toilet facilities for 40 students and 118 sports and educational toys were provided.

Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar and Corporation Commissioner M. Pratap presided over the event, the release said.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.