Coimbatore

Coimbatore Corporation removes restrictions from 21 containment zones

These zones had seen 55 persons test positive

Coimbatore Corporation on Monday lifted restrictions from 21 containment areas, the highest ever since the State government imposed COVID-19 lockdown in the third week of March.

According to sources, the Corporation lifted the restrictions from Railway Colony, Sai Nagar, Thirumarai Nagar, Karupparayan Kovil Street, Kasthuri Garden, Amman Nagar, Main Road, Auditor Street and near City Union Bank – all in Podanur, Savithri Nagar – Cheran Managar, Thiyagaraya New Street – Marakkadai, Ponnaiahrajapuram, Siva Nagar and Dr. Ambedkar Nagar – Kavundampalayam, Vasantham Nagar – Kuniamuthur, Ortho Dept. – Ramanathapuram, Ramachandra Road and West Periasamy Road – R.S. Puram, Bharath Nagar – Karumbukkadai and Rose Garden and G.M. Nagar – Ukkadam.

The 21 locations had seen 55 persons test positive for COVID-19. The Corporation had taken them to the quarantine ward at the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital. The first of the 55 persons to return after treatment was from Railway Colony, Podanur and the 28-day period after the treatment ended on April 27, the sources said.

From the 21 containment areas, the Corporation had lifted 2,236 samples and all those had tested negative.

At the time the Corporation had enforced the containment restrictions, it had deployed conservancy workers to spray disinfectants twice a day and exclusive team at each of the areas to collect and separately dispose of the waste.

It had also sent doctors and paramedical samples to collect swab samples from people in the affected person’s neighbourhood.

Monday marked the second round of Corporation lifting the containment restriction. The first place where it had lifted the restriction was in a part of K.K. Pudur.

