Coimbatore Corporation removes encroachments on roads and reserve sites

December 28, 2022 05:49 pm | Updated 05:50 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Officials from the Coimbatore Corporation on Wednesday removed encroachments on the roads and public places and retreived open space reserve sites in many areas of the city.

Based on instructions from Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap, the officials in the north zone recovered an open space reserve site, Om Sakthi Nagar, in Saravanampatti. The 48-cent site worth ₹4.8 crores was illegally occupied by an individual, an official said.

At Sivananda Colony near Thayil Itteri, Assistant Town Planning Officer A. Babu and officials from the central zone removed Aavin booths and a few petty shops that were set up by encroaching the roads.

The officials also evicted unauthorised shops on Government Arts College Road, Sungam bypass, and beneath the Trichy Road flyover.

Mr. Babu said the civic body had served notices on those who encroached road spaces. The Town Planning Department would continue its encroachment demolition drive every week in all the wards of the city.