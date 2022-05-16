Coimbatore Corporation removes encroachments in Valankulam

Coimbatore Corporation removing 11 houses built encroaching upon the northern bund of Valankulam tank to facilitate completion of lake development project. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

Coimbatore Corporation on Monday removed 11 houses that were built encroaching upon the Valankulam tank.

A team led by Assistant Town Planning Officer A. Babu deployed earth movers to demolish the 11 houses in Highways Colony. The demolition would help the Corporation complete the compound wall construction on the northern bund of the tank and take up landscaping work under the Smart Cities Mission.

With the 11 houses, the Corporation had so far removed 1,550 houses.

The Corporation sources said when the civic body started the work to remove encroachments in the tank area a few years ago, it had not touched the 11 houses due to lack of clarity on tank boundary.

This was the reason that the civic body demolished 1,539 houses excluding the 11. Following a re-survey of the tank area, it ascertained that the 11 houses too were built encroaching upon the water body.

After asking the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board to provide alternative accommodation to the 11 families, the Corporation issued notice and then removed the houses on Monday, the sources said.

In another drive against illegal hoardings, the Corporation had preferred complaints against owners of four buildings near the Avinashi Road flyover for permitting erection of hoardings in violation of rules.

In three complaints to the Kattoor Police and a complaint to the Race Course Police, the Corporation had said that despite reminders and removing the hoardings, the owners had erected hoardings and allowed advertisements.

Following an inspection on May 13, the Corporation decided to lodge complaints against the owners and also sought action against the advertisers, the sources said.