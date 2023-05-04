HamberMenu
Coimbatore Corporation removes encroachments at Gandhipuram Bus Stand

May 04, 2023 06:05 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Coimbatore Corporation workers removing encroachments at the Gandhipuram Town Bus Stand on Thursday.

Coimbatore Corporation workers removing encroachments at the Gandhipuram Town Bus Stand on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

The Coimbatore Corporation removed over 90 encroachments at the Gandhipuram Town Bus Stand on Thursday.

Assistant Town Planning Officer for Central Zone of the civic body A. Babu said, “Since morning, 98 shops that were built beyond the permitted size and/or encroaching pathways or roads were taken down with the help of conservancy workers under the supervision of Assistant Engineer M. Kumaresan. Of these, 71 shops were issued notices over a month ago for eviction.”

The shops along with the items were removed and the pathways were immediately cleared for public use, he said. The shops were fined as per violation from ₹5,000 to ₹7,000, he added.

He said the Corporation sent notices to many such outlets occupying public space illegally and was planning measures to bring down all these soon.

