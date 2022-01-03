Coimbatore Corporation removes encroachment in Kalapatti

Coimbatore Corporation officials on Monday removed encroachment in a layout in Kalapatti.

Sources said that following a court order and instruction from the Corporation Commissioner, the East Zone officials removed two barricades on a road in the layout to provide access to the road to the residents of nearby localities and farmers with land abutting the layout.

The sources said the residents of Triyambaka, after having handed over the roads in the layout to the then Kalapatti Town Panchayat, had barricaded both the ends of the main road to deny access to others in the neighbourhood. They had also built a compound wall, which following another court order was demolished in 2015. But they continued with the barricades, the sources said and added that after the court order the Corporation removed the barricades to thrown open the road to all those in the neighbourhood.