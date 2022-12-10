Coimbatore Corporation releases long pending dues to Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board

December 10, 2022 05:18 pm | Updated 05:18 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The civic body is liable to pay an average of ₹ 3 crore to the Siruvani Division and ₹1.5 crore to the Pilloor Division of the TWAD every month, says Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap

The Hindu Bureau

The Coimbatore Corporation has collected ₹ 151 crore in property tax since July this year.  | Photo Credit: File photo

Following the increase in revenue collection, the Coimbatore Corporation has started settling the pending dues to Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board (TWAD).

The Corporation has collected ₹ 151 crore in property tax since July this year when the revised property tax regime came into force. The total property tax demand for the financial year 2022-23 has been estimated at ₹ 344 crore. On an average, the civic body collects ₹ 2 crore to ₹ 2.5 crore as taxes and other charges daily and allocates 37 % for water supply and 18% for education, said Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap.

He also said that the combined debt of the civic body stood at ₹ 230 crore in June, which was reduced to ₹ 120 crore by the end of November, because of the increase in tax and non-tax collection.

For the purpose of operation, maintenance, and water charges, the civic body is liable to pay an average of ₹ 3 crore to the Siruvani Division and ₹1.5 crore to the Pilloor Division of the TWAD every month. The civic body needs to pay nearly ₹ 240 crore to Siruani Division and ₹ 70 crore to Pilloor Division, the Commissioner said.

In this, ₹ 66 crore has been settled by the Department of Municipal Administration and Water Supply, said Mr. Prathap, adding that the civic body would be in a better position to pay its dues because of the increased revenue.

