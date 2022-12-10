  1. EPaper
Coimbatore Corporation releases long pending dues to Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board

The civic body is liable to pay an average of ₹ 3 crore to the Siruvani Division and ₹1.5 crore to the Pilloor Division of the TWAD every month, says Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap

December 10, 2022 05:18 pm | Updated 05:18 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
The Coimbatore Corporation has collected ₹ 151 crore in property tax since July this year. 

Following the increase in revenue collection, the Coimbatore Corporation has started settling the pending dues to Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board (TWAD).

The Corporation has collected ₹ 151 crore in property tax since July this year when the revised property tax regime came into force. The total property tax demand for the financial year 2022-23 has been estimated at ₹ 344 crore. On an average, the civic body collects ₹ 2 crore to ₹ 2.5 crore as taxes and other charges daily and allocates 37 % for water supply and 18% for education, said Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap.

He also said that the combined debt of the civic body stood at ₹ 230 crore in June, which was reduced to ₹ 120 crore by the end of November, because of the increase in tax and non-tax collection.

For the purpose of operation, maintenance, and water charges, the civic body is liable to pay an average of ₹ 3 crore to the Siruvani Division and ₹1.5 crore to the Pilloor Division of the TWAD every month. The civic body needs to pay nearly ₹ 240 crore to Siruani Division and ₹ 70 crore to Pilloor Division, the Commissioner said.

In this, ₹ 66 crore has been settled by the Department of Municipal Administration and Water Supply, said Mr. Prathap, adding that the civic body would be in a better position to pay its dues because of the increased revenue.

