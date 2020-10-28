Coimbatore Corporation releases list of 100 property tax defaulters

Coimbatore

28 October 2020 23:43 IST

The Coimbatore Corporation on Wednesday released the list of top 100 property tax defaulters comprising various educational institutions and other establishments.

The top 20 defaulters in the five zones of Coimbatore Corporation – East, West, South, North and Central – were featured in the list.

With the total property tax due being around ₹21 crore, the Central Zone was the highest among the five zones with around ₹7.6 crore of property tax yet to be remitted. This was followed by East Zone (₹5.66 crore), North Zone (₹4.58 crore), South Zone (₹2.15 crore) and West Zone (₹1.01 crore).

In a press release, Corporation Commissioner P. Kumaravel Pandian urged the defaulters to remit the due property tax at the earliest to prevent punitive action.

He warned that the defaulters will face disconnection of water supply and seizure of properties as per the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation Act.

A senior official said that the defaulters have been given a time of 10 days to pay the pending property tax. Further action will be initiated if the defaulters do not pay within the given time period, according to the official.