Coimbatore Corporation reduces car parking charges at R.S. Puram

May 18, 2023 05:48 pm | Updated 05:48 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The multi-level car parking facility on D.B. Road at R.S. Puram in Coimbatore | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

The Coimbatore Corporation has reduced the monthly parking charges at the multi-level car parking facility on D.B. Road in R.S. Puram from ₹4,720 to ₹3,540.

The move was to encourage more users for the ₹40.78-crore-worth multi-level car parking facility that was constructed under the Smart City Mission and started functioning on August 24, 2022.

According to a release, during a recent inspection by Commissioner M. Prathap, it was found that roughly 30 of the 61 car owners that regularly parked their vehicles in the facility, had stopped after the fee was increased from ₹2,400 to ₹4,720 which was effective from January 1, 2023.

Mr. Prathap said that considering the welfare of the people, the rate for monthly services has been reduced to ₹3,540. There are no changes in the hourly, additional hour and daily charges, he added.

