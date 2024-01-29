Coimbatore Corporation records 93% grievances redress rate in 2023

January 29, 2024 07:37 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Coimbatore Corporation has recorded a redress rate of 93.8% for petitions submitted during the weekly grievances redress meeting from April to December 2023, according to the data shared by Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran.

Of the 22,236 petitions received, the civic body has resolved 20,873 and 1,363 petitions are pending.

According to the civic body officials, most issues are resolved within 10 days to a month.

A senior official said that “While the resolution time varies case-by-case, we generally take up to a month. Within a week of petition submission at meetings, we send a message to the petitioner detailing the course of action.”

However, ground reality presents a different scenario. The residents of Vilankurichi in Ward 24 sought road works in April 2023. They are still awaiting development despite a message from the Corporation.

Another case involves residents of Anbu Nagar in Ukkadam, who after filing a petition about open dumping and water contamination in October 2023, received no aid and escalated the matter to the District Collectorate.

Further, numerous complaints relate to basic infrastructure proposed in the 2023-2024 budget by the Coimbatore Corporation, including the installation of over 7,000 street lights, with less than 30% completion.

Of the 9,000 resolved complaints, issues pertain to water supply, street lights, underground drainage works (UGD), SUEZ 24x7 drinking water supply, open dumping, waste processing, Vellalore dumpyard, Vellalore bus stand, public health, revenue, town planning, education, accounts, and e-governance. Additionally, 3,000 petitions concern smart city works and sanitation.

The majority of the 1,363 pending petitions revolve around road works, scheme roads, and UGD work in the city. Despite follow-up petitions from resident welfare associations and individuals in areas such as Thudiyalur, Ukkadam, and Sai Baba Colony, seeking the completion of pending works, tangible progress is lacking.

A petitioner expressed frustration, stating, “I have submitted many petitions on road development in Sivananda Colony, but have not received any response. Engineers visit the site, but tangible activities are absent.”

While the civic body claims an improved redress rate since 2022, reaching around 75%, Mr. Prabhakaran said, “We are working to address pending and recurrent concerns.”