Coimbatore Corporation recognises outstanding employees

Updated - August 20, 2024 06:50 pm IST

Published - August 20, 2024 05:37 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Coimbatore Corporation on August 20, 2024 presented certificates to its employees who have completed 25 years of service, outstanding performers and winners of various sports competitions held recently.

Certificates of appreciation were also presented to officials and staff who worked round the clock in April this year to douse the fire at Vellalore dump yard. Additionally, Corporation school students who achieved 100% pass in public examinations in the previous academic year, and the teachers who facilitated their success, were also awarded.

This was followed by a public grievances redress meeting led by Mayor Ranganayaki Ramachandran. She received 65 petitions covering issues related to basic amenities such as road facility, street lights, drinking water, underground drainage, property tax, vacant land tax, new water connections, name changes, medical services, sanitation, and education, from the residents.

