ADVERTISEMENT

Coimbatore Corporation reclaims OSR land worth ₹ 4 crore

Published - October 29, 2024 06:26 pm IST - Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau

The Coimbatore Corporation has reclaimed a 19 cent open space reservation (OSR) land valued at approximately ₹ 4 crore on Monday. This land was designated for public use, and had been illegally occupied for over 64 years.

A total of 6.64 acres was designated for a residential layout, which required that 65 cents be allocated as OSR. However, only 46 cents of the required OSR land was allotted, while the remaining 19 cents were wrongfully converted into private plots and sold illegally using falsified documents.

On October 22, 2024, the High Court ruled in favor of the Coimbatore Corporation, ordering the removal of the encroachment and recovery of the land. The council meeting on October 23 approved the revocation of resolution number 313 from July 6, 1992, which facilitated the illegal conversion of the OSR land.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US