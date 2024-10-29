Coimbatore Corporation reclaims OSR land worth ₹ 4 crore

The Coimbatore Corporation has reclaimed a 19 cent open space reservation (OSR) land valued at approximately ₹ 4 crore on Monday. This land was designated for public use, and had been illegally occupied for over 64 years.

A total of 6.64 acres was designated for a residential layout, which required that 65 cents be allocated as OSR. However, only 46 cents of the required OSR land was allotted, while the remaining 19 cents were wrongfully converted into private plots and sold illegally using falsified documents.

On October 22, 2024, the High Court ruled in favor of the Coimbatore Corporation, ordering the removal of the encroachment and recovery of the land. The council meeting on October 23 approved the revocation of resolution number 313 from July 6, 1992, which facilitated the illegal conversion of the OSR land.