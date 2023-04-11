Coimbatore Corporation reclaims land near Ganapathy bus stand; evicted street vendors petition Mayor

April 11, 2023 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The street vendors near the Ganapathy bus stand on Sathy Road in Coimbatore on Tuesday petitioned the Mayor alleging that the Coimbatore Corporation had asked them to relocate without prior notice.

The civic body placed a board claiming authority of the area, erected poles for fencing and informed the vendors to shift the shops that they were running for over 30 years now, the petitioners said

According to a civic body official, the Corporation reclaimed a 14-cent land on Sathy Road near the Ganapathy bus stand in Ward 30 recently. “A private individual had contested that the portion belonged to him, but the case was dismissed. So, the Corporation reclaimed the land and placed a board on the site late on Monday. It also asked the vendors there to relocate. After verifying the documents of the private complex close to the plot, a fence will be added, the official said. s.”

Y. Jayalakshmi, a tender coconut vendor, said that no formal notice was served on the 14 street vendors. “We do not have permits, but have been doing business here for over 30 years. Authorities told us that we would be assigned areas on Old Sathy Road, an interior road with barely any footfall. We see an average profit of ₹300 a day. During festival days we so make much more. If we are shifted to an interior road, even these minimal profits will be reduced to fractions. We would rather close shop than face losses and more debt,” she said.

Another vendor said, “I have three school-going children to take care of. My husband is a daily wage worker. By moving from here, my livelihood will be hit. The Corporation must consider keeping us here. We pay ₹500 as charges for waste collection to the civic body, in addition to this, we are ready to pay ₹500 as monthly rent.”

On the other hand, private shopkeepers on the road stated that if the vendors vacate, there will be more space for public use. “The fencing may be an issue, since it may block the entrance of the complex,” said a shopkeeper.