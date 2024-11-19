ADVERTISEMENT

Coimbatore Corporation reclaims encroached land worth ₹3.5 crore

Published - November 19, 2024 06:12 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The corporation has taken possession of 7.62 cents of land worth ₹3.5 crore in Nanjundpuram after the encroachers voluntarily removed their belongings and demolished the illegal structure.

The encroached land, in Ward No. 84, Ramanathapuram, included three cents occupied by a building that housed a grocery store and laundry. A lawsuit was filed in the Madras High Court urging the Corporation to act against the encroachment. With the Corporation initially failing to respond to the petition, the High Court stepped in and issued a warning, prompting the civic body to jump into action.

The Corporation immediately served notice on the encroacher and prepared for eviction, but the encroachers voluntarily vacated the premises and demolished the structure with an earthmover. The Corporation then proceeded to reclaim the land and installed a name board asserting its ownership.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US