 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Coimbatore Corporation reclaims encroached land worth ₹3.5 crore

Published - November 19, 2024 06:12 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The corporation has taken possession of 7.62 cents of land worth ₹3.5 crore in Nanjundpuram after the encroachers voluntarily removed their belongings and demolished the illegal structure.

The encroached land, in Ward No. 84, Ramanathapuram, included three cents occupied by a building that housed a grocery store and laundry. A lawsuit was filed in the Madras High Court urging the Corporation to act against the encroachment. With the Corporation initially failing to respond to the petition, the High Court stepped in and issued a warning, prompting the civic body to jump into action.

The Corporation immediately served notice on the encroacher and prepared for eviction, but the encroachers voluntarily vacated the premises and demolished the structure with an earthmover. The Corporation then proceeded to reclaim the land and installed a name board asserting its ownership.

Published - November 19, 2024 06:12 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.