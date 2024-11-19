Coimbatore Corporation reclaims encroached land worth ₹3.5 crore

The corporation has taken possession of 7.62 cents of land worth ₹3.5 crore in Nanjundpuram after the encroachers voluntarily removed their belongings and demolished the illegal structure.

The encroached land, in Ward No. 84, Ramanathapuram, included three cents occupied by a building that housed a grocery store and laundry. A lawsuit was filed in the Madras High Court urging the Corporation to act against the encroachment. With the Corporation initially failing to respond to the petition, the High Court stepped in and issued a warning, prompting the civic body to jump into action.

The Corporation immediately served notice on the encroacher and prepared for eviction, but the encroachers voluntarily vacated the premises and demolished the structure with an earthmover. The Corporation then proceeded to reclaim the land and installed a name board asserting its ownership.