Coimbatore Corporation readies proposal to improve water distribution in added areas

: Coimbatore Corporation has readied a proposal to improve water distribution in the city.

Sources in the Corporation said the proposal followed Minister V. Senthilbalaji’s assurance to improve water distribution in such a way that the civic body supplied water once in two days, uniformly across the city.

The Minister made the promise while interacting with residents during a ward-level grievance meeting held a few months ago.

The sources said consequent to the promise, the Minister instructed the Corporation to study the reasons for inequal distribution in the city and suggest remedial measures. Based on Mr. Senthilbalaji’s instruction, the Corporation studied the problem and found out that it first needed to precisely find out the quantity of water it was getting from the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board.

Of the water supply schemes in the city, the Corporation received water from the Board from the Siruvani, Pilloor I, Kavundampalayam-Vadavalli (River Bhavani) and Kurichi-Kuniamuthur-Kinathukadavu schemes.

The Corporation had its own water supply scheme – Pilloor II. Though the designed quantity of the five schemes was around 285 million litres a day (MLD), the actual supply in summer was around 210 MLD and monsoon 245 MLD.

For city’s estimated population of over 18.50 lakh, the deficiency in water in summer was 15% and monsoon 4%.

The sources said that before venturing to suggest solution to overcome the inequal water distribution problem, the Corporation needed to ascertain the exact quantity of water it received from the Board, as at present it used only unscientific methods to arrive at the quantity the Board supplied.

To ascertain the quantity, it needed the latest flow meters and that is what the Corporation had proposed to the State government.

There were nearly 80 points where the Corporation received water from the Board from the aforementioned four schemes – 11 in Siruvani, 57 in Pilloor I, nine in Kavundampalayam-Vadavalli and two in Kurichi-Kuniamuthur-Kinathukadavu schemes.

Of those, it needed to install new meters in all the points as a few points were unmetered and at a few points the meters were not working. Therefore, the Corporation’s first step is to meter all the points.

To this end, it has decided to ask for around ₹3 crore from the government, the sources added.