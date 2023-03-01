ADVERTISEMENT

Coimbatore Corporation reaches out to public for budget suggestions

March 01, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Coimbatore Corporation, under the Smart City Mission, on Wednesday, launched the ‘My City My Budget’ campaign to receive suggestions and opinions from residents across 100 wards.

Commissioner M. Prathap said this was a feedback mechanism for people regarding the upcoming Corporation budget for 2023-24. The suggestions could be listed regarding water supply, solid waste management, road works, underground drainage, public health, women welfare schemes, parks, libraries and Corporation schools, which would be reviewed by the civic body to be added to the budget.

This campaign would receive inputs from all 100 wards in five zones till March 6, he said. Interested persons can register their opinions on https://coimbatoresmartcity.org/mycity-mybudget, along with their name, email ID and phone number.

