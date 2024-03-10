Coimbatore Corporation ramps up efforts to rid city of open dumping

March 10, 2024 05:47 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) and resident welfare associations have launched a series of initiatives to combat the waste management crisis and open dumping in the city. One of the measures taken is the installation of nets at 23 hotspots to prevent open dumping in critical areas such as Vadavalli, Sai Baba Colony, and Saravanampatti.

A notable success story is the transformation of Sai Baba Colony (Ward 44), where garbage dumping has been stopped at Chinammal and Krishnammal streets.

To strengthen their efforts, municipal authorities have stationed sanitation workers in areas where public dumping is common. These workers work on a shift basis throughout the day, stopping people who try to throw garbage on the side of the roads. Warning signs against open dumping have also been placed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, more than 500 new battery-powered vehicles have been deployed to collect waste door-to-door. These vehicles are equipped with GPS tracking systems and speakers to announce collection schedules. They also play music to raise awareness about the importance of waste segregation. “We have noticed a change where more residents are now separating wet waste,” a sanitation worker in Ashok Nagar said.

Furthermore, stakeholders including waste aggregators, local residents, college students, and volunteers, collectively known as ‘CCMC - Green Warriors’, have been collaborating with sanitary inspectors and supervisors to identify areas requiring immediate attention. Last week, the Coimbatore Corporation dispatched over 10 trucks to collect additional waste from areas identified by the stakeholders.

“A significant reduction in open dumping, particularly in North and East zones, can be observed since the initiative was rolled out,” stated a senior CCMC official. The goal is to eradicate open dumping throughout the city, they added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.