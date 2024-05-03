GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Coimbatore Corporation puts up green shade nets at key junctions in the city

May 03, 2024 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Motorists waiting under a newly installed green shade net at a traffic signal on Mettupalayam Road in Coimbatore on Friday.

Motorists waiting under a newly installed green shade net at a traffic signal on Mettupalayam Road in Coimbatore on Friday. | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M

The Coimbatore Corporation has installed temporary green shade nets at a few traffic junctions in the city to provide respite to motorists who have to wait in the sweltering heat.

According to the officials, the green shade nets have been installed at Selvapuram Junction, Sundarapuram Junction, Townhall Junction, Goods Shed Road, Sathy Road, Saravanpatti Junction, Ramakrishnapuram Junction, Metupalayam Road Eru Company Bus Stop, Singanallur Signal and Hope College Signal.

With the city recording maximum temperature in excess of 40 degrees Celsius over the past three days, the shade nets would provide a short respite for the road-users, the officials said.

