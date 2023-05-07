Coimbatore Corporation pulls down over 150 illegal hoardings

May 07, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST

The Coimbatore Corporation have pulled down recently over 150 hoardings in the city that were not authorised by either the civic body or the district administration.

In a drive, as per orders from the Corporation Commissioner, 156 billboards in all zones were pulled down as of Saturday, according to officials.

In the Central Zone, 27 illegal hoardings were removed by conservancy workers last week from Monday in Puliyakulam, Sullivan Street, N.H. Road, Raja Street, Textool Bridge, North Coimbatore flyover, Railway station road, Gandhipuram Central Bus Stand, Dr. Nanjappa Road, Rathinapuri and Nanjundapuram Road.

In the East Zone, 78 illegal hoardings were stripped down on Avinashi Road and Kamarajar Road. “The frames are yet to be cut. There has been a delay due to the rain. After work is done on the interior roads of the East Zone, the frames will be removed from Wednesday,” according to a source.

As many as 13 hoardings were pulled down in the West Zone at Sanganur Pallam area in Kavundampalayam, Kavundampalayam flyover, Lawley Road, Vadavalli junction and DB Road, according to an official source.

Similarly, 18 hoardings on Sathy Road and in Saravanampatti were removed in the North Zone and the frames of three of them were taken down, 20 in the South Zone in Palakkad Road, Pollachi Road, Perur Road and Podanur Road

Penalty to a maximum of ₹5,000 were levied on a few, sources said. “The remaining will be imposed fines after the respective frames have been removed. Fines will also be levied if unauthorised boards resurface,” a source stated.