Coimbatore Corporation proposes to renovate two Anganwadi centres in city

Damaged roof of an Anganwadi centre covered with tarpaulin at Jawaharpuram in Coimbatore on November 6, 2022. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation has planned to renovate the damaged buildings of two Anganwadi centres functioning in the West Zone of the Corporation.

P. Mallika, councillor of ward 43, recently submitted a petition to District Collector G.S. Sameeran during the weekly grievance redressal meeting in this regard. She said that two Anganwadi centres functioning at Velandipalayam and Jawaharpuram were constructed in 1972. More than 200 children who are less than five years are enrolled in the centre that functions under the Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS).

“The old buildings of the Anganwadi centres are completely damaged, and they have cracks on the wall and floor. The workers employed at the centres continue to struggle to store the provisional items used for cooking. The damaged building also poses a threat to the safety of the children,” said Ms. Mallika

The roofs of the centres, made of Mangalore tiles and asbestos, are damaged and covered with tarpaulin.

She also demanded completion of repair works at the earliest, considering the North-East Monsoon season.

Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap said, the Corporation will renovate the buildings based on the appeal made by the Councillor. The civic body had sanctioned ₹1.5 lakh to renovate one centre with immediate effect, he said. The Corporation officials have prepared an estimate to renovate the other centre having more damages at ₹16 lakh. The civic body has been looking for funds through Corporation Social Responsibility (CSR) or Member of Legislative Assembly Local Area Development Scheme (MLALADS) for the works, he added.