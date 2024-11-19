ADVERTISEMENT

Coimbatore Corporation preparing DPR for relaying damaged roads

Published - November 19, 2024 05:53 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Many of the city roads have suffered extensive damage due to various infrastructure projects. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

The Coimbatore Corporation has initiated work on a Detailed Project Report (DPR) to relay damaged roads at an estimated cost of ₹200 crore.

A total of 2,240 km of black-topped tar roads, 240 km of cement roads, 16 km of stone roads, and over 100 km of mud roads fall under the purview of the Corporation, Many of these have suffered extensive damage due to various infrastructure projects like the underground drainage project works (UGD), pipeline laying and telecom or internet laying. Very often, the roads are left in their dug-up state.

The norm is for the Corporation to re-lay roads every five years, and any damage occurring within the five-year period is addressed with patchwork repairs. However, consumer organisations and social activists have pointed out severe damage in several areas including Masakalipalayam Road, Avarampalayam, Peelamedu, Ganapathy, Gandhi Maanagar, Vilankurichi, Thaneerpandal, Singanallur and Ondipudur.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin recently announced ₹200 crore for road restoration during his visit to Coimbatore. Corporation Commissioner Sivaguru Prabhakaran stated that road conditions are being analysed ward by ward, and a comprehensive project report will be submitted to the government. Once approved, work on restoring city roads would begin.

