Coimbatore Corporation prepares for intensified monsoon

Updated - August 12, 2024 06:25 pm IST

Published - August 12, 2024 05:07 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran convened a meeting on Monday to address the anticipated intensification of the south-west monsoon in Coimbatore.

Held at the R. S. Puram Kalai Arangam, the meeting focused on precautions and deployment of rescue resources in anticipation of increased rainfall.

During the session, Mr. Prabhakaran highlighted that the Indian Meteorological Department had predicted a strengthening of the south-west monsoon over Tamil Nadu. This forecast suggested that Coimbatore could experience rainfall from August 12 to August 17 due to prevailing atmospheric conditions.

The Commissioner instructed all the department officials to ensure coordinated efforts and preparedness across the city’s five zones. He emphasised the importance of having water pumps and tree cutting equipment readily available and in adequate supply.

Additionally, the Health Department was tasked with maintaining cleanliness in areas expected to be impacted by the rain. In case of severe conditions, they are also responsible for evacuating residents to relief camps that will be established throughout the city, which will be equipped with essential food and supplies.

