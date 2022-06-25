Coimbatore Corporation plans to set up an e-waste processing unit

Children performing a skit during the ‘People Movement for Clean Cities’ campaign at Ukkadam bus stand on Saturday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

The Coimbatore Corporation carried out awareness skits and cycle rallies about the segregation of waste at the source under the ‘People’s Movement for Clean Cities’ campaign on Saturday.

Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar inaugurated the campaign at Ukkadam bus stand and started a tree plantation drive at the Selvampathy lake. The Mayor also flagged off an awareness cycle rally from Corporation Kalaiarangam in R.S Puram that went up to Gandhi Park. Nearly 200 students participated in the rally.

Students performed a demonstration about segregation of waste at the source. The participants took an oath to promote cleanliness across the city.

Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap told The Hindu that the civic body has plans to segregate the electronic waste (e-waste) and process it separately. He said, “as of now we are giving the e-waste to a private agency for processing and the corporation has plans to create an e-waste processing unit on its own.”

The Commissioner also said, “a few garbage hotspots in the city have been identified and monitoring of those places is being done periodically to eradicate the garbage pile up. Using paintings and skits, the Corporation has planned to create awareness about source segregation of waste.”

He also said that in Langa Corner, three motors are kept ready to flush out water, if there is stagnation during rain. The construction work of the bus stop opposite to the general hospital will be completed with in a month, he added.

Deputy Mayor R. Vetriselvan, Corporation Deputy Commissioner M. Sharmila and corporation officials were present during the event.

Under the theme of ‘My waste, My responsibility,’ a State-wide campaign that aims to make cities clean is taking place once in every two weeks. The campaign is coordinated by the civic bodies across the State.

