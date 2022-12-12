Coimbatore Corporation plans to remove weeds from Singanallur tank

December 12, 2022 05:32 pm | Updated 05:32 pm IST

The Coimbatore Corporation has planned to desilt and strengthen the embankments of Singanallur tank. A proposal in this connection has been sent to the State government seeking funds for the project.

The tank in ward 61 is home to a wide variety of plant species, with most of them having medicinal value. The tank was declared as an Urban Biodiversity Conservation Zone in 2017 by the Corporation and protected by the Centre for Urban Biodiversity Conservation and Education (CUBE).

Many species of butterflies and birds inhabit the surroundings of the tank, making it an ecologically sensitive area. Weeds such as water hyacinth invaded many areas of the tank in recent times.

Encroachments blocked a few stretches of the inlet and outlet channels of the tank. In several places, sewage from nearby areas mixes in the tank, posing a threat to the rich biodiversity of the tank.

To clean, desilt, and strengthen the bunds of the tank, the civic body sent a proposal to the State government seeking ₹ 5 crore funds from the allocation of the 15th Finance Commission.

Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap said the proposal includes the establishment of two sewage treatment plants, with 1 MLD capacity each, strengthening of embankments, and weed removal. Provisions for natural water treatment through filtration methods are also under consideration.

The civic body has also planned to take a survey to remove encroachments in the inlet and outlet channels from the tank, said the Commissioner.