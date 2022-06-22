Coimbatore Corporation plans to privatise garbage collection in central zone

The Coimbatore Corporation plans to privatise domestic garbage collection in the central zone areas, which includes Ukkadam and Gandhipuram.

Official sources said door-to-door garbage collection, transportation and waste segregation in the central zone that has 20 wards will be taken up by private companies, if the proposal is implemented. A resolution to privatise garbage collection in the zone as a pilot project was passed in the council meeting that was held last month.

S. Meena Logu, zonal chairman, said the zone was chosen for the pilot project and based on the response, the privatisation could be expanded to all the zones. She also said, “this model was successful in Greater Chennai Corporation where garbage collection in seven zones was privatised.”

Ms. Logu said that the conservancy workers who are employed as permanent staff would be transferred to the adjacent zones. Further, the Corporation would negotiate with the private company that would be identified for the project to retain the contractual sanitary workers who are already working in the zone. The zone currently had nearly 900 permanent workers and around 600 contract workers. A total of 77 vehicles were involved in garbage collection in the zone.

A few organisations, including Coimbatore Labour Union of the All India Trade Union Congress and the Tamil Nadu Annal Ambedkar Scavengers General Employees Union (TNAASGE), staged a protest in front of Coimbatore South Taluk office on Wednesday against privatisation of garbage collection in the city.

They alleged that the contractual sanitary workers in the central zone would lose their job, if the garbage collection was given to a private company. Era. Tamilnadu Selvam, general secretary of TNAASGE said, “nearly 3,600 sanitary workers are employed as contractual labourers for the past 12 years, whose regularisation has not been confirmed yet.”

He also alleged that there was no transparency and accountability in the Provident Fund (PF) contributions of the employees and the employer. During the protest, the labour union members raised slogans to maintain the status quo and give up the proposal to privatise garbage collection.

Countering the allegations, Corporation Deputy Commissioner M. Sharmila said the civic body had got the provident fund details of 1,600 employees and physical cards were distributed. The cards with PF numbers of the remaining 1,800 employees would be distributed soon, she added.