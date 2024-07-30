Coimbatore Corporation plans to plug leaks in Siruvani reservoir

The Coimbatore Corporation has planned to spend ₹3 crore to plug leaks in Siruvani reservoir, to prevent wastage of 10 lakh litres of water.

Siruvani reservoir, the city’s drinking water source, is situated in Kerala and the total height of the reservoir is 49.53 ft. Considering the dam’s safety, Kerala stocks water only up to 45 ft. The rain that lashed the Western Ghats in the past 10 days, has increased the reservoir’s storage up to 42 ft.

Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) board wrote to the Corporation stating that the leaks were resulting in wastage of 10 lakh litres of water, and sought steps to plug the leaks. The Corporation roped in the services of the Central Water and Power Research Centre to study the leaks and suggest ways to set it right, sources in the civic body said. Kerala has also prepared a Detailed Project Report for plugging the leaks.

Now, the Corporation has decided to approach the Central Dam Safety Organisation and pay ₹17 lakh to seek guidelines on ensuring the dam safety. The Corporation has also written to the Commissioner of Municipal Administration to remit the cost of ₹3 crore for plugging the leaks. The work is expected to commence in a month or two.