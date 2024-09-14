GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Coimbatore Corporation plans to levy monthly fee for access to its indoor sports complexes in city

The Corporation has established 16 indoor sports complexes across Coimbatore’s five zones, and it has planned to auction maintenance contracts to enhance upkeep

Published - September 14, 2024 07:18 pm IST - Coimbatore

Sibi Sreevathson T.C.
The damaged wooden flooring of a badminton court at an indoor sports complex at Muthukumar Nagar in Coimbatore city.

The damaged wooden flooring of a badminton court at an indoor sports complex at Muthukumar Nagar in Coimbatore city. | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M

The Coimbatore Corporation is  considering introduction of monthly access fee of ₹ 75 for those using the indoor sports complexes it has built across the city, which are currently free of charge.

The fee, once implemented, is intended to support maintenance costs and ensure the facilities remain in good condition.

The Corporation has established 16 indoor sports complexes across Coimbatore’s five zones: one in Central, three in north, eight in south, two in west, and two in east. These facilities primarily have a badminton court and gym floor.

The civic body plans to auction maintenance contracts to enhance upkeep. In some areas, local residents and welfare associations have taken the initiative to maintain the facilities. 

The indoor sports complex in Muthukumar Nagar, Central Zone, is maintained by local sports enthusiasts. D. Balasubramaniam, a resident of P.M. Swamy Colony, explained, “When the complex was built in 2018, it lacked sufficient lighting and badminton poles. To address this, around 30 regular badminton players pooled in resources to add lights, install nets, paint, and replace the wooden court, spending nearly ₹3 lakh. Given the high maintenance costs for a badminton court, it remains to be seen how effectively the private sector can maintain the facility with just ₹75 a month.”

In Ward 12, the Rakachi Garden Residents’ Welfare Association has engaged a local badminton coach to train about 70 students, each paying ₹100 a month. Ward Councillor V. Ramamoorthy expressed concern that, “handing over maintenance to private contractors could lead to a focus on profit rather than proper upkeep.”

G. Sampath, a frequent user of the Corporation’s indoor sports complex, said, “It is a welcome move by the Corporation. Considering that private badminton courts charge ₹100 per hour, a monthly fee of ₹75 is appreciable.”

Mayor R. Ranganayaki said, “Not all the complexes are maintained by local residents. We will inspect each complex and hold a meeting to discuss practical implementation after gathering feedback from the respective residents’ associations. The monthly fee of ₹ 75  is planned to encourage greater participation from lower income groups. Additionally, there is a proposal to build another facility in R.S. Puram.””

