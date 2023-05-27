Coimbatore Corporation plans to integrate ICCC

May 27, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Coimbatore Corporation plans to incorporate in the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) ideas inspired from other local bodies, under the Smart Cities Mission.

This move is after the Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap attended the consultative meeting chaired by a Parliamentary Committee headed by Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Sigh Puri in Goa on May 22.

The CCMC was appreciated at the meeting for the geographic information system (GIS) at the centre, Mr. Prathap added.

The Surat Municipal Corporation had upgraded the ICCC there for ₹280 crores with several new initiatives. Its prototype has been requested to study the implementations that can be take up in Coimbatore.

The ICCC in Ahmedabad has deployed vehicles, through private agencies, fitted with surveillance cameras, that can detect potholes, sewage leaks, garbage piles etc., and a daily report is submitted to the local body to rectify the issues, said Deputy Commissioner M. Sharmila. She had attended the ‘Smart Cities CEOs conference on data and technology’ that was held in April in Chandigarh.

Road Safety

By linking the ICCC to the Intelligent Traffic Management System — which automatically detects traffic violations and sends auto-generated challans to the violators and to the Vaahan portal, the Amdavad Municipal Corporation generated roughly ₹75 crore in violation penalty alone, Ms. Sharmila said.

The Commissioner said, “We also plan to link the Vaahan portal with the ICCC. Further, as stated in the Budget, the Corporation, along with the Traffic Police, the Highways, and the civic body’s Revenue and Works Departments, will identify the accident-prone zones and plan roundabouts and speed breakers as necessary, under the Smart Cities Mission.”