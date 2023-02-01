Coimbatore Corporation plans to install floating solar park at Ukkadam Periyakulam

February 01, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Coimbatore Corporation, in partnership with the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation, has planned to install a floating solar park at Ukkadam Periyakulam in the city.

Under the Smart Cities Mission, the Corporation has carried out the beautification and rejuvenation of the Ukkadam Periyakulam at ₹ 61.60 crore. Apart from installing walking pathways and food service kiosks, the civic body has partnered with ECHT, a private concern, and introduced boating facilities in the tank. This has generated a revenue of more than ₹34 lakh between September and December 2022.

Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap said with the help of the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation, the civic body has planned to install 140 kW of floating solar panels in Periyakulam.

He said, under the second phase of the capaCITIES project, the Swiss agency will contribute 50% of the total cost of ₹ 1.1 crore. The civic body will mobilise the rest of the funds through ‘Namakku Naame’ scheme.

Mr. Prathap, Assistant Director General of the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation Christian Frutiger and a team of officials inspected the Periyakulam on Wednesday.

The Commissioner also added harnessing solar energy, which is greener, will help the city in the future as well and Coimbatore is one among the eight cities in India where the capaCITIES project is being implemented.