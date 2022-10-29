Coimbatore Corporation plans to increase green cover along the tanks in the city

The Hindu Bureau
October 29, 2022 18:35 IST

Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar, and Commissioner M. Prathap planting saplings at Ukkadam Big Tank in Coimbatore on Saturday. | Photo Credit: S. SIVA SARAVANAN

The civic body on Saturday started a campaign to increase green cover along the water bodies in the city.

Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar inaugurated the campaign in which Commissioner M. Prathap, Deputy Mayor R. Vetriselvan, and Deputy Commissioner M. Sharmila participated. The officials planted 250 saplings on the bund of the Ukkadam Big Tank. Periyakulam tank in Ukkadam.

Mr. Prathap told The Hindu, "this initiative was planned to increase the green cover along the water bodies in the city. Saplings were planted at the Big Tank and in course of time, such kinds of plantation drives would be conducted in the other water bodies as well."

A Corporation official said the civic body has planned to procure the native species of saplings grown by the Forest Department, and it would be planted on the bunds of the lakes that were developed under the Smart Cities Mission. Earlier, the Corporation officials distributed uniforms and kits to 2,306 conservancy workers who were employed as permanent workers at the Ukkadam bus stand. Zonal Chairpersons and other corporation officials were present.

The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
