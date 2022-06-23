Coimbatore Corporation plans to increase frequency of drinking water supply 

The Coimbatore Corporation has planned to increase the frequency of drinking water supply to households in the city.

Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap said “there are some leakage issues in the water pipeline which will be rectified on a war-footing. Once the leakages are rectified, the corporation is planning to provide drinking water supply weekly once.” Earlier, the corporation had increased the frequency of water supply from 15 days to 10 days.

“Since the start of the South-West Monsoon, there is not much rainfall in the catchment areas of Siruvani. In course of time, if we get good amount of water from Siruvani and from all the three Pilloor water projects, we can provide drinking water even once in two days by next year.” said Mr. Prathap. The construction work for Pilloor-3 project is ongoing at a fast pace and is expected to be completed in March 2023, he added.

He said that the civic body has recovered nearly 15 reserve sites in the last 10 days. All the reserve sites that are occupied will be recovered soon.

The civic body is expecting an excess tax revenue of around ₹200 crore to ₹300 crore per annum, from the new property tax regime that is going to be implemented from July 1, he said.