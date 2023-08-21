Coimbatore Corporation plans to dig borewells in 148 schools

August 21, 2023 05:50 pm | Updated 05:50 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Coimbatore Corporation is planning to dig borewells in 148 schools to provide continuous drinking water supply.

Commissioner M. Prathap said the borewells would be dug soon in the 84 Corporation schools and another 64 schools that were brought under the civic body’s control recently.

“Recently, 10 schools that originally belonged to the Corporation were retrieved after talks with the Periyanaickenpalayam Town Panchayat officials,” he said. A tender would be floated soon and the estimation preparation was ongoing, he added.

According to sources, the tender will be a short-term one and the borewell digging work is expected to be completed in all the 148 schools within 15-20 days since its commencement.

Water supply

The move comes after the water level in Siruvani seems to be maintained at 23 feet of the Full Reservoir level of 49.53 feet. According to Mr. Prathap, the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board assessed that with the existing water level, supply can be provided till November. “Once the Pilloor II drinking water scheme begins operations, the supply will be streamlined better. We also expect retreating South West monsoon to bring in better showers by the end of this year,” he said.

