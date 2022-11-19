Coimbatore Corporation plans to create mobile App to know about availability of parking slots in the city

November 19, 2022 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST

As part of the integrated traffic management system, the Corporation has planned to create a mobile application for commuters to know about the availability of parking slots in the city.

Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap said the civic body has joined hands with two consultants who have prior experience in conducting studies to regulate on-street and off-street parking.

On a pilot basis, the consultants will conduct a field study on parking patterns ont Dewan Bahadur Road at RS Puram and Race Course Road. A draft report will be submitted to the civic body, and the application will be designed accordingly.

The Commissioner said this will help both the two-wheeler and four-wheeler riders to know about the availability of parking slots on a real-time basis. Commuters can also pre-book slots in the multi-level car parking through the proposed application.

The civic body will consult the councillors and public to regulate parking in the respective wards, the Commissioner added.