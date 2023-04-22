Coimbatore Corporation plans to conduct survey of speed breakers to identify unauthorised humps

April 22, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Coimbatore Corporation plans to survey the speed breakers on the roads under the civic body to identify unauthorised or improper ones.

Commissioner M. Prathap said that a study of all the speed breakers in the city will be done soon, following which unauthorised humps will be torn down and the roads will be levelled.

Coimbatore Consumer Cause (CCC) secretary K. Kathirmathiyon said in December 2022 many motorists faced minor accidents, particularly at night as the speed breakers were nearly invisible without the retro-reflective paint. “Minor incidents are not recorded. Also, authorities often write-off major incidents as rash or negligent driving. This indicates a lack of accountability at the local authority level,” he alleged.

N.R. Ravishankar, an RTI activist and a resident of Cheran ma Nagar in the city claimed, “I had petitioned the Corporation in November 2019 regarding the unauthorised speed breakers, especially between Hope College in Peelamedu and Vilankurichi, and all inner roads of Cheran ma Nagar area. Further, a request to demolish all speed breakers flouting the guidelines framed by the Indian Road Congress (IRC) was put forth.”

According to the IRC, the ‘scientifically curated’ standards for a speed breaker must be 0.1 m high and 3.7m wide to maintain the speed of an approaching vehicle to a maximum of 25 kmph. Further, it mandates that the humps be painted with black and white retro-reflective paint and a cautionary board be set up roughly 40 m ahead of the hump.

Mr. Ravishankar stated that speed breakers are to avoid accidents and not be the causes of the same. “The Corporation had replied then that the humps will be razed once the road works there begin, which is not acceptable. Many continue to illegally lay speed breakers in front of their residences without permission. Each ward’s Assistant Engineers (AEs) or Junior Engineers (JEs) must conduct an inspection regularly and notify the Corporation Commissioner regarding such humps. But, no such action has been taken so far,” he said.