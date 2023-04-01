Coimbatore Corporation plans several green cover measures

April 01, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Coimbatore Corporation has planned several green cover measures in the budget apart from the massive Semmozhi Poonga project approved by the State. These significantly aim at catering to specific purposes and promote learning and inclusion. Over ₹7 crore has been allocated for these measures.

As a step towards inclusivity, a ‘Hope’ park is to come up, with facilities for differently-abled persons and children. According to the budget statement, the park will be set up at ₹1 crore with public and private contributions.

The Corporation will install two sponge parks in each Zone - for an estimated cost of ₹4 crore.

During a post-budget discussion with councillors, Commissioner M. Prathap said, “The sponge parks, as the name denotes, will retain excess rainwater in the area and will either store it or will flow to areas where the underground water level is low. This will control flooding and ensure the groundwater level in scarce areas rise. Excess may be diverted to fountains on the premises.” The first of the 10, worth roughly ₹95 lakh, will be set up soon, with GIZ, a German company.

The science park in Tatabad, which was left unused for several years, was renovated for around ₹50 lakh and work is under way to bring it to public use.

Possibilities were identified at the Kumaraswamy tank, rehabilitated under the Smart City Mission Scheme, for setting up a butterfly park.

A park for birds will be developed under public-private partnership in a two-acre area belonging to the Corporation inside the V.O.C Park Grounds to exhibit and maintain over 60 bird species, exotic birds and domesticated animals.

A ‘Ramanujam Maths Park’ worth ₹30 lakh is to be set up in a portion of the V.O.C Park under Ward 83 in the Central Zone.

The civic body also stated that the V.O.C park would be renovated at ₹1 crore and Bharathi Park for ₹30 lakh through the ‘Namakku Naame’ scheme and Corporation funds.