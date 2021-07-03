Coimbatore Corporation plans new strategies for vaccination

Coimbatore Corporation has revised its vaccine strategy by dividing the 100 wards into two groups and providing vaccines to each group on alternate vaccination days.

Sources familiar with the development said the civic body had on Friday established vaccination centres in 50 wards.

On the next vaccination day it would establish the centres in the other 50 wards so that people across the city were covered.

This was in keeping with the arrangement the civic body had made with the office of the Deputy Director of Health Services, Coimbatore, to cover people in both urban and rural areas.

Meanwhile, the Corporation had also planned to organise a camp exclusively for people above 65 years of age and who had received their first dose on or before March 31. The sources said the Corporation was only considering such a move and if approved could be implemented in the next few days.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 positive cases in the city stood at 105 and had varied between 100 and 150 in the last few days.