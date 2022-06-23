Coimbatore Corporation plans integrated storm water drain in Race Course

The Corporation has initiated a pilot project to construct an integrated storm water infiltration drain and tank system in the Race Course.

The rainwater harvesting technique is planned to be installed on the Race Course road adjacent to the cycle pathway, which is developed under the smart city scheme. Using German technology, rainwater will be collected to a drain, made of reused poly propylene materials instead of traditional concrete slabs.

The rainwater will get filtered through the geo fabric layer made of polymer and a coarse filtering zone with multiple layers of pebbles to reach the tunnel and collected in a water tank. Through this tank, water will get recycled to the ground which will improve the groundwater recharge, said Prabhakaran, Project Manager of Soft Hand, the company that is constructing the drains.

The pilot project works are completed for a stretch of 10-12 meters will be reviewed by the Corporation Commissioner and based on the inputs it will be expanded, he added. He also said that this is a sustainable urban development model which is eco-friendly.

Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap said ,“the project is planned for a length of 900 metres as different stretches around the Race Course road. The civic body has identified low-lying areas where there is a possibility of water stagnation and proposed to implement this project.”

The corporation is also laying roads for a stretch of 2.6 km around the Race Course, in which a two km stretch was completed and the remaining is expected to be completed within 10 days, Mr. Prathap added.