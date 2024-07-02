Coimbatore Corporation plans extension of AI feedback system to 25 public toilets

Coimbatore Corporation, in collaboration with Enthu Technology Solutions Pvt. Ltd., is planning to expand its existing smart toilet monitoring system from five to 25 public toilets across the city.

This pilot initiative is part of the Startup 2 Government (S2G) programme by Startup TN, launched on March 18, 2024, at strategic locations such as Gandhipuram Central Bus Stand, Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH), near Women’s Polytechnic College, and two other sites, with each installation costing ₹4 lakh.

The technology includes mechanised feedback terminals placed at toilet entrances, allowing users to easily provide feedback on factors such as odour, water availability, toiletry supplies, overall cleanliness, trash can maintenance, and the status of sanitary napkin dispensers, simply by pressing a button.

However, despite the system being implemented, feedback has been sparse. For example, the women’s restroom near CMCH garnered only 12 to 50 responses in the past month, despite serving over 30,000 users. This data was captured by AI-based sensors that detect entries into the facility.

‘Unbearable odour’

According to G. Madusudan, a frequent commuter at Gandhipuram bus stand who has used the facilities multiple times, many users avoid spending extra time due to foul odour, impacting feedback participation. “The smell is unbearable, discouraging people from using the system to provide feedback on already well-known issues,” he said.

However, a spokesperson from Enthu Technology emphasised the system’s effectiveness, noting plans for phased expansion to more locations. “This system enables the Corporation to pinpoint areas needing attention,” the representative said, highlighting its potential benefits despite initial feedback challenges.

