GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Coimbatore Corporation plans extension of AI feedback system to 25 public toilets

The technology includes mechanised feedback terminals placed at toilet entrances, allowing users to easily provide feedback on factors such as odour, water availability, toiletry supplies, overall cleanliness, trash can maintenance, and the status of sanitary napkin dispensers, simply by pressing a button

Updated - July 02, 2024 08:45 pm IST

Published - July 02, 2024 08:16 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Avantika Krishna
A user seen submitting feedback at the smart public toilet at Gandhipuram Central Bus Stand in Coimbatore on Tuesday.  

A user seen submitting feedback at the smart public toilet at Gandhipuram Central Bus Stand in Coimbatore on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M

Coimbatore Corporation, in collaboration with Enthu Technology Solutions Pvt. Ltd., is planning to expand its existing smart toilet monitoring system from five to 25 public toilets across the city.

This pilot initiative is part of the Startup 2 Government (S2G) programme by Startup TN, launched on March 18, 2024, at strategic locations such as Gandhipuram Central Bus Stand, Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH), near Women’s Polytechnic College, and two other sites, with each installation costing ₹4 lakh.

The technology includes mechanised feedback terminals placed at toilet entrances, allowing users to easily provide feedback on factors such as odour, water availability, toiletry supplies, overall cleanliness, trash can maintenance, and the status of sanitary napkin dispensers, simply by pressing a button.

However, despite the system being implemented, feedback has been sparse. For example, the women’s restroom near CMCH garnered only 12 to 50 responses in the past month, despite serving over 30,000 users. This data was captured by AI-based sensors that detect entries into the facility.

‘Unbearable odour’

According to G. Madusudan, a frequent commuter at Gandhipuram bus stand who has used the facilities multiple times, many users avoid spending extra time due to foul odour, impacting feedback participation. “The smell is unbearable, discouraging people from using the system to provide feedback on already well-known issues,” he said.

However, a spokesperson from Enthu Technology emphasised the system’s effectiveness, noting plans for phased expansion to more locations. “This system enables the Corporation to pinpoint areas needing attention,” the representative said, highlighting its potential benefits despite initial feedback challenges.

Related Topics

Coimbatore

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.