Coimbatore Corporation plans biogas plant at Vellalore

March 13, 2024 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

COIMBATORE The Coimbatore Corporation held a meeting on Wednesday to address the concerns raised by protesters regarding the Vellalore dump yard, said Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran.

“The State has allocated ₹60 crore for a bio-gas plant in Vellalore. Tendering for the project has commenced and construction will begin in the coming months. Additionally, a bio-mining plant to manage legacy waste is in progress, along with plans for a Material Recovery Facility (MRF) at the dumping site. This comprehensive approach aims to tackle waste processing issues and mitigate leachate problems,” he said.

